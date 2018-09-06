Latest
6 mins ago
Trump Wanted Cropped Inauguration Pics To Make Crowd Look Larger
13 mins ago
Sasse On NYT Op-Ed: ‘Troubling’ But ‘Not Surprising’
36 mins ago
From Overseas, Pompeo Washes His Hands Of Anonymous Op-Ed
livewire

DNI Coats Hops On The ‘I Didn’t Write It’ Train

By
September 6, 2018 10:00 am

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats released a press release Thursday denying that he wrote the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times, joining the ranks of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

“Speculation that The New York Times op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not,” the release reads. “From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire IC remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: