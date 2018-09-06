DNI Coats Hops On The ‘I Didn’t Write It’ Train

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats released a press release Thursday denying that he wrote the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times, joining the ranks of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

“Speculation that The New York Times op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not,” the release reads. “From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire IC remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.”