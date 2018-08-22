livewire Michael Cohen Saga

CNBC: Prosecutors Say Cohen Spent $50k On Tech ‘In Connection With’ Campaign

By
August 22, 2018 6:29 pm

CNBC reported Wednesday on a $50,000 expense reported by Michael Cohen in January 2017 to the Trump Organization “buried in legal documents released Tuesday”. Cohen presented the expense to Trump Organization executives as “a handwritten sum at the top” of another document, CNBC reported. The Trump Organization would later say the expense was “payment for tech services,” but, CNBC noted, prosecutors say it “was in fact related to work Cohen had solicited from a technology company during and in connection with the campaign.” Read more here.

