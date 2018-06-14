Clinton Reacts To News Comey Used Personal Email: ‘But My Emails’

Hillary Clinton responded to the news that former FBI Director James Comey used a personal email address for official business by re-phrasing a classic meme of the Trump administration: But her emails!

In a report released Thursday, the Department of Justice inspector general found that Comey and other FBI officials used personal email addresses for official business. The IG probe, ironically, examined the FBI’s handling of the probe into Clinton’s own use of a private email server.

Especially bad news during the Trump administration has often been met with the sarcastic phrase “But her emails!” to emphasize, in Clinton supporters’ minds, the extreme cost to the republic of reporters’ and Republicans’ focus on Clinton’s emails.