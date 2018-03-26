CBS: Trump Had Dinner With Cohen Before Stormy Daniels Interview Aired

President Donald Trump reportedly had dinner with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Saturday night, just one day before the interview with porn actress Stormy Daniels was aired on “60 Minutes,” according to CBS.

In her “60 Minutes” interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed her decade-old sexual encounter with Trump and the $130,000 hush payment she claims Cohen paid her in exchange for her silence in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Daniels also signed a non-disclosure agreement, reportedly designed to keep her silent about the alleged affair, but she has recently filed a lawsuit against Trump for not signing the agreement. The White House has denied the affair.

Cohen has found himself at the center of reports about the alleged affair and has admitted to making the $130,000 payment, but denies that Trump knew anything about it. Cohen has reportedly complained to friends that Trump never repaid him for the hush payment, which could have violated the Federal Election Commission’s campaign finance laws.