12 mins ago
Jared And Ivanka Made $82 Million From Businesses While Serving In WH
The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore as both leaders arrived in the Southeast Asian city-state on Sunday ahead of the landmark summit.
42 mins ago
Trump Says He Trusts ‘Talented’ Kim: ‘I Know When Somebody Wants To Deal’
50 mins ago
Kudlow ‘Doing Well’ After Suffering A ‘Very Mild’ Heart Attack
Campaign-Era Comms Staffer Leaves As WH Ousts Jr Aides To Clean Up Leaks

By | June 12, 2018 7:52 am
on June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

A White House communications staffer, Steven Cheung, who served on President Donald Trump’s campaign, departed the White House last week, Politico reported.

Cheung was a special assistant to the President and the director of rapid response in the communications department. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders carried out Cheung’s ousting during a meeting last week. Other staffers in the communications shop were not notified of his departure until their emails to Cheung stopped sending, Politico reported.

In a statement to Politico, Sanders said Cheung was leaving to pursue a “prominent position in the private sector.” She called him a “well-liked” and “talented” member of the team, notwithstanding the reported “clashes that precipitated his departure,” in Politico’s words.

Cheung’s departure comes on the heels of reports that the communications department is shrinking in an attempt by top White House officials to clean up the leak of internal information to the press— a crackdown ignited when a junior aide joked about Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) cancer during an internal meeting, comments that were promptly leaked to a Hill reporter.

