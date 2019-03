South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) said Saturday that he met the 65,000 donor minimum to qualify for the first official Democratic debate.

Thanks to you, we hit the @TheDemocrats 65,000 donor goal in order to be invited to the first debate. But we are going to need to raise a lot more money to compete. pic.twitter.com/SCOAZ20UuG

— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 16, 2019