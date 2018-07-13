Latest
14 mins ago
Boys Meant To Spend Only 1 Hour In Cave, But Then Rains Began Outside
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) leaves with House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) after a post House Republican Conference meeting news briefing May 22, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House GOPs gathered for a conference meeting to discuss Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
18 mins ago
House GOP Gleefully Plans Floor Vote To Split Democrats Over Abolishing ICE
28 mins ago
Trump Thinks ‘Friend’ Boris Johnson Would Make A ‘Great Prime Minister’
livewire

Bush ‘Disturbed’ By Immigration Debate That Ignores Immigrants’ Contributions

By | July 13, 2018 8:56 am
DALLAS, TX - JULY 13: Former president George W. Bush answers a question from moderator David Rubenstein (R) while former president Bill Clinton (L) looks on at the Presidential Leadership Scholars Graduation Ceremony at the George W. Bush Institue on July 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
Stewart F. House/Getty Images North America

Former President George W. Bush said Thursday that he is “disturbed” by the current immigration debate that “undermines the goodness of America” and undervalues the significant good immigrants do in America, according to a Thursday CNN report.

“I think it doesn’t recognize the valuable contributions that immigrants make to our society. And it obscures the fact—the rhetoric does—that the system is broken and needs to be fixed,” he said in response to a question at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He was joined at the event by former President Bill Clinton.

More Livewire
View All
Comments