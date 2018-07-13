Bush ‘Disturbed’ By Immigration Debate That Ignores Immigrants’ Contributions

Former President George W. Bush said Thursday that he is “disturbed” by the current immigration debate that “undermines the goodness of America” and undervalues the significant good immigrants do in America, according to a Thursday CNN report.

“I think it doesn’t recognize the valuable contributions that immigrants make to our society. And it obscures the fact—the rhetoric does—that the system is broken and needs to be fixed,” he said in response to a question at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He was joined at the event by former President Bill Clinton.