Broidy Subpoenas AP, Demands Names Of Sources Who Shared Hacked Emails

Elliott Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, has subpoenaed the AP to turn over the names of sources who provided the outlet with hacked emails that served as the foundation for recent articles about him, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

The AP reportedly intends to fight the subpoena, which requests extensive information about the sources, as well as details about how the outlet obtained the hacked emails.

Per Politico, though AP is not alone in publishing pieces based on the emails, Broidy is going after it in particular because its reporters have taken great pains to obscure the identity of the sources, even providing Broidy with printouts of the received hacked emails rather than the original PDFs, which are trackable.

The AP published a report Monday using the hacked emails which details Broidy’s work to undermine Qatari influence in Washington in favor of Saudi Arabian and Emirati interests, an effort which included private conversations with Trump.

Per Politico, this subpoena is part of a larger lawsuit against the government of Qatar, which Broidy accuses of hacking his emails, and Republican operative Nick Muzin with his firm Stonington Strategies, who Broidy accuses of disseminating the emails.