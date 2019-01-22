Fox News Anchor Bret Baier After Car Crash: ‘Count Your Blessings Everyday’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier issued a statement Tuesday after experiencing a car crash with his family over the weekend in Montana.
In the statement, Baier mentions that his Monday night tweet about not taking anything for granted was tweeted as he and his family “left the hospital banged up, but alive.”
Read Baier’s statement below, via Mediaite:
“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash. Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive. — ‘Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you.’”