Brennan: Trump Revoking My Clearance Is ‘His Way Of Trying To Get Back At Me’

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday called President Donald Trump’s decision to strip his security clearance “part of a broader effort” to “suppress freedom of speech & punish critics.”

This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018

“I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action, as he’s done with others, to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration,” Brennan told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace.

“Revoking my security clearances is his way of trying to get back at me,” Brennan added.

The White House has never cited any abuse by Brennan of his security clearance during Trump’s presidency.

