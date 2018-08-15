Latest
livewire

Brennan: Trump Revoking My Clearance Is ‘His Way Of Trying To Get Back At Me’

By | August 15, 2018 5:27 pm
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday called President Donald Trump’s decision to strip his security clearance “part of a broader effort” to “suppress freedom of speech & punish critics.”

“I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action, as he’s done with others, to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration,” Brennan told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace.

“Revoking my security clearances is his way of trying to get back at me,” Brennan added.

The White House has never cited any abuse by Brennan of his security clearance during Trump’s presidency.

Watch below:

