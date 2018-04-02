Trump Campaign Chief: WH Should Pull Acosta Credentials For Yelling At POTUS

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale took to Twitter on Monday to excoriate CNN’s Jim Acosta for “breaking protocol” at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Maybe it is time for Jim Acosta to get a suspension for breaking protocol. He continues to embarrass himself and @CNN. Pull his credentials for each incident. https://t.co/WHC9nlIo75 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

Parscale tweeted hours later that “the White House should pull credentials” from Acosta because he “yelled questions, as he continues to do at inappropriate times.”

No, very clearly I think the White House should pull credentials because he yelled questions, as he continues to do at inappropriate times, while the President was coloring books with children. Disrespectful and would have never been allowed previously. https://t.co/pAd40XwCRr — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

CNN footage of the White House Easter Egg Roll shows Acosta asking Trump about the “NO MORE DACA DEAL!” declaration he tweeted Sunday.

“What about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what’s going to happen to them, sir?” Acosta asked Trump while he was in a crowd of children attending the event.

“The Democrats have really let them down. They had this great opportunity,” Trump said in response to Acosta’s question. “The Democrats have really let them down. It’s a shame. And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame.”

“Didn’t you kill DACA, sir? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Acosta yelled back as loud music played in the background.

In his first tweet, Parscale tweeted a story by The Daily Caller. In 2012, a reporter from The Daily Caller made headlines for “heckling” then-President Barack Obama in the middle of his Rose Garden remarks.