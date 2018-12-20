GoFundMe For Border Wall Passes $4 Million, 0.4 Percent Of $1 Billion Goal

A citizen effort to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has passed $4 million on its GoFundMe page, a whopping 0.4 percent of its $1 billion goal. President Donald Trump has demanded, unsuccessfully, that Congress appropriate $5 billion for a wall. Estimates of a wall to span the entire border range from $12 billion to $25 billion, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Trump, respectively — not to mention that Trump long promised, improbably, that Mexico would foot the bill.