Latest
at Gotham Hall on May 4, 2017 in New York City.
14 mins ago
Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself In To NYPD On Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges
36 mins ago
McConnell: Narcos Tweet ‘Softened My Image’
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks with Reps Cedric Richmond, CBC and Judiciary Deomocrats by his side, as they introduced a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for what they called racist comments on Haiti, African Countries and El Salvador, on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, January 18, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
38 mins ago
Top House Dem Wants To Know How Name Of FBI Informant Leaked To Media
livewire

Border Patrol Union: Trump’s Deployment Has Been ‘Colossal Waste’

By | May 25, 2018 7:33 am
Eric Gay/AP

With a month elapsed since President Donald Trump sent 1,600 troops to the U.S. Mexico border, the president of the border patrol union is calling the move “a colossal waste of resources,” according to a Thursday Los Angeles Times report.

“When I found out the National Guard was going to be on the border I was extremely excited,” union president Brandon Judd told the Times, adding that past deployments have lifted the heavy workload for stationed officers. “That has not happened at all” with Trump’s deployment, he added.

He reportedly said that the National Guard’s effectiveness has significantly dropped off from past deployments since this time, they must stay out of the “public eye” and can’t even man lookout posts.

“We generally support the administration, but we’re not going to be cheerleading when things are not going well,” Judd told the Times.

Ep. #20: The Trump-Russia Scandal Goes Global
More Livewire
View All
Comments