Border Patrol Union: Trump’s Deployment Has Been ‘Colossal Waste’

With a month elapsed since President Donald Trump sent 1,600 troops to the U.S. Mexico border, the president of the border patrol union is calling the move “a colossal waste of resources,” according to a Thursday Los Angeles Times report.

“When I found out the National Guard was going to be on the border I was extremely excited,” union president Brandon Judd told the Times, adding that past deployments have lifted the heavy workload for stationed officers. “That has not happened at all” with Trump’s deployment, he added.

He reportedly said that the National Guard’s effectiveness has significantly dropped off from past deployments since this time, they must stay out of the “public eye” and can’t even man lookout posts.

“We generally support the administration, but we’re not going to be cheerleading when things are not going well,” Judd told the Times.