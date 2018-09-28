Committee Denies Blumenthal’s Call For Subpoena Of Mark Judge Before Vote

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) submitted an unsuccessful motion to subpoena Mark Judge before a confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh at the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Friday.
He called it the committee’s “constitutional duty” to hear from the classmates that Christine Blasey Ford alleges was present when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in high school.
The motion was swiftly defeated.
Blumenthal calls for a subpoena of Mark Judge pic.twitter.com/LPG3iyoBgV
