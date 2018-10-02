Latest
on September 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
8 mins ago
Judiciary GOPers Blast Out Claims About Kavanaugh Accuser’s ‘Sexual Preferences’
42 mins ago
Gov’t Report Reveals Repeated Failures During ‘Family Separation’ Policy
Artist Christo unveils his first UK outdoor work, a 20m high installation on Serpentine Lake, with accompanying exhibition at at The Serpentine Gallery on June 18, 2018 in London, England.
1 hour ago
Bloomberg Kicks $20M To Senate Dems’ Main Super PAC
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Blasey Ford Lawyers To FBI: ‘No Response From Anyone Involved In This Investigation’

By
October 2, 2018 5:11 pm

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, wrote to the FBI Tuesday complaining that the bureau has not responded to their attempts to schedule an interview, nor their efforts to share witnesses and evidence related to her claims.

Citing a report that the FBI has “no plans” to interview Blasey Ford, her lawyers wrote: “It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you.”

Read the letter below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: