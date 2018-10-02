Blasey Ford Lawyers To FBI: ‘No Response From Anyone Involved In This Investigation’

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, wrote to the FBI Tuesday complaining that the bureau has not responded to their attempts to schedule an interview, nor their efforts to share witnesses and evidence related to her claims.

Citing a report that the FBI has “no plans” to interview Blasey Ford, her lawyers wrote: “It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you.”

Read the letter below: