Attorney general nominee William Barr said Tuesday that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions “probably did the right thing” by recusing himself from matters related to the Russia probe.

“Do you believe that Attorney General Sessions had a conflict because he worked on the Trump campaign?” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Barr at his confirmation hearing.

“I’m not sure of all the facts, but I think he probably did the right thing recusing himself,” Barr responded.