livewire

Barr: In June 2017, Trump Asked Me ‘What I Thought About Mueller’s Integrity’

By
January 15, 2019 10:59 am

Attorney general nominee William Barr on Tuesday described the day he met President Donald Trump in “the middle of June,” in 2017, at the request of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Freeman. Trump, Barr said, wanted to know about his connections to Robert Mueller, who’d been appointed as special counsel the month prior.

Trump, Barr said, “wanted to know what I thought about Mueller’s integrity, and so forth and so on.”

