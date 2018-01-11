Bannon To Be Interviewed By House Intel For Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign CEO and scorned ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon is expected to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe next Tuesday, Reuters reported Thursday.

Bannon will be interviewed about his time on the campaign, rather than the transition or his seven-month stint White House, according to the report.

Bannon departed the White House in August, amid a shakeup ushered by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who had replaced Reince Priebus as chief of staff a few weeks prior.

Bannon was said to have kept in touch with Trump after leaving the White House, but Trump last week publicly rebuked Bannon for comments he made in Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury.”

In the book, Bannon called the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chairman at the time Paul Manafort had with Russian figures “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Bannon had hired Bill Burck — who is also representing Priebus and White House Counsel Don McGahn — to represent him in the various investigations into Russia election meddling. Sources told the Daily Beast that Bannon intends to “fully cooperate” with the probes.