Bachmann: ‘I Wasn’t Hearing Any Call From God’ To Run For Franken’s Seat

Former congresswoman and presidential candidate Michelle Bachmann said in January that she had asked God whether she should run for former Sen. Al Franken’s (D-MN) seat.

On Monday, she announced his answer: No.

Or rather, no answer.

“It became very clear to me that I wasn’t hearing any call from God to do this,” she told Jan Markell, president of Olive Tree Ministries, in an interview flagged by Minnesota Public Radio.

According to Bachmann, God instructed her to run for Congress in 2006 and for the Republican nomination for President in 2012 (she placed sixth in the Iowa caucuses and dropped out of the race soon after).

Bachmann has mostly stayed out of mainstream politics after leaving Congress in 2015, instead working with Christian conservative groups to convert Jews before the apocalypse and supporting the presidential bids of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and, in turn, Donald Trump.

In October 2016, she defended Trump after the release of a tape of him bragging about kissing and groping women without their consent. “This is bad boy talk, and of course that’s what [Hillary Clinton] wants everybody to talk about,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, echoing the sentiment on CNN.

Bachmann has also consistently advocated for stepping up deportations of individuals “who are unwilling to bear allegiance to the United States.”

“Too many people who are being afraid of being called racists, bigots, Islamophobes,” she said last July, according to the Pioneer Press. “I’m not afraid of it, because what we’ve got to do is talk about the truth of the problems that are going on in Minnesota.”