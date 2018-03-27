Latest
Lawyer Says Stormy Daniels Doesn’t Have ‘Monica Lewinsky Type’ Dress

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday morning that they do not have evidence of Trump’s relationship with Daniels in the form of a dress, as a friend of Daniels suggested on Monday.

Alana Evans, a friend of Daniels, told CNN on Monday that Daniels still has the dress she wore during her encounter with Trump, but she did not state for a fact that the dress could be used as evidence.

“I am unaware about text messages or pictures or any type of evidence she might have that would fit on a disc. All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night,” Evans said on CNN.

Asked why Daniels still had the dress, Evans replied, “Maybe a keepsake, maybe it’s because it’s actual proof. I can only speculate the things that may be on that dress, especially if it’s never been washed.”

Avenatti sought to dismiss any indication that there was evidence of a tryst with Trump on Stormy Daniels dress, as was the case with Monica Lewinsky’s dress.

He also said that he was “making progress on the assault/stalking” in 2011. It appears he was referring to the threat Daniels said she received in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011. However, in her interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Daniels did not describe the threat as “stalking” or an “assault.”

