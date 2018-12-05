Going Down Swinging: Avenatti Implies He Could Beat Trump As 2020 Dreams Die

Even on the heels of his announcement that he would not seek the presidency, Michael Avenatti stayed glued to Twitter, insisting that only a fighter like himself has a chance against the President in 2020.

To those who say the Dems do not need a fighter to beat Trump, they need just the opposite, I ask this: When is the last time a kid avoided getting his butt kicked by a bully by citing poetry? The party may not like it, but they will lose without a fighter. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 5, 2018