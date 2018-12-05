Latest
on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
20 mins ago
Long Island Election Workers, Party Leaders Charged With Forging Signatures
26 mins ago
Wisconsin Assembly Passes Sweeping Power Grab Bill, Sending It To Walker’s Desk
32 mins ago
Scarborough Warns Dem 2020 Hopefuls: ‘Expect To Be Running Against Nikki Haley’
livewire 2020 Elections

Going Down Swinging: Avenatti Implies He Could Beat Trump As 2020 Dreams Die

By
December 5, 2018 10:02 am

Even on the heels of his announcement that he would not seek the presidency, Michael Avenatti stayed glued to Twitter, insisting that only a fighter like himself has a chance against the President in 2020.

