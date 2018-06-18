Avenatti Offers Legal Aid To Families Separated At Border

The lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, vowed to join a different legal fight against the Trump administration on Sunday.

Tweeting that he was “entering this fight,” Avenatti said the recent uptick in the separation of migrant children from their parents — who unlawfully cross the U.S. border — was “not my America.” He also encouraged anyone who knew of a parent who had been separated from a child to contact him.

“This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end,” he tweeted.

Avenatti is currently representing Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump a decade ago.