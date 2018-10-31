Avenatti Claims He Was Also Targeted In Cesar Sayoc’s Attempted Bombings

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed Tuesday that he was an intended target in Cesar Sayoc’s bomb scares aimed at prominent critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

I was informed this afternoon by the FBI that I was targeted by Cesar Sayoc. I applaud the hard working men and women of the FBI for his arrest and their continuing investigation. At some point, Trump will be held accountable for his role in the events of the last few weeks.

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 30, 2018