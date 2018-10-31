Latest
on March 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
8 mins ago
Report: DOJ Investigating If Zinke Used Office For Personal Gain; Zinke Denies
19 mins ago
Even Steve Bannon Thought Birthright Issue Was Too Hot For Oval Office To Touch
on October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
31 mins ago
The Transformation Of Lindsey Graham
livewire

Avenatti Claims He Was Also Targeted In Cesar Sayoc’s Attempted Bombings

By
October 31, 2018 8:29 am

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed Tuesday that he was an intended target in Cesar Sayoc’s bomb scares aimed at prominent critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: