18 mins ago
Government Drops Charges Against All Trump Inauguration Protesters
27 mins ago
Back Doors And Tunnels Help Presidents Sneak In Supreme Court Nominees
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Environment Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
33 mins ago
EPA’s Relief And New Worries After Scandal-Plagued Pruitt’s Departure
Up To Four Inspector General Reports On Pruitt To Be Released This Summer

By | July 7, 2018 10:52 am
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Despite former administrator Scott Pruitt’s departure from the EPA, investigators will continue to look into the more than a dozen probes launched due to his management and spending behavior while in office.

According to a Friday Politico report, as many as four reports from the EPA’s inspector general will be released this summer. An investigation into Pruitt’s 24/7 security detail may be completed as early as this month.

If the IG finds illegal activity, it would fall to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to decide whether or not to prosecute.

Alleged scandals that emerged in his last week, including a secret calendar and using his aides to secure his wife a high-paying job, may exacerbate Pruitt’s existing woes.

