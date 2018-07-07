Up To Four Inspector General Reports On Pruitt To Be Released This Summer

Despite former administrator Scott Pruitt’s departure from the EPA, investigators will continue to look into the more than a dozen probes launched due to his management and spending behavior while in office.

According to a Friday Politico report, as many as four reports from the EPA’s inspector general will be released this summer. An investigation into Pruitt’s 24/7 security detail may be completed as early as this month.

If the IG finds illegal activity, it would fall to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to decide whether or not to prosecute.

Alleged scandals that emerged in his last week, including a secret calendar and using his aides to secure his wife a high-paying job, may exacerbate Pruitt’s existing woes.