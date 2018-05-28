Latest
WH Correspondent: Melania Trump’s Spox ‘Creates An Atmosphere Of Hate’

By | May 28, 2018 3:23 pm
attends the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

The beef between The White House and the press only fired up the Twitter grill over Memorial Day weekend.

White House correspondent April Ryan found herself in a crossfire with First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham after tweeting the link to The Root’s sarcasm-tinged post “Is the Trump Administration Running a Child-Trafficking Ring or Nah? Follow Me Down the Rabbit Hole” Saturday night.

Ryan responded to Grisham the following day by pressing her on how the Trump administration “works to discredit the press.”

Grisham’s “have a lovely weekend” reply didn’t seem to ensure a ceasefire, however, as Ryan went on about how “not cool” it was for Grisham to go after her.

Ryan excoriated Grisham and a “fake news story” from Fox News for “creating an atmosphere of hate” against her.

