WH Correspondent: Melania Trump’s Spox ‘Creates An Atmosphere Of Hate’

The beef between The White House and the press only fired up the Twitter grill over Memorial Day weekend.

White House correspondent April Ryan found herself in a crossfire with First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham after tweeting the link to The Root’s sarcasm-tinged post “Is the Trump Administration Running a Child-Trafficking Ring or Nah? Follow Me Down the Rabbit Hole” Saturday night.

If you’re a journalist w many followers & a @CNNPolitics contributor…is it ok to retweet any headline you want, regardless of if it’s true? Remember: “The core purpose of a journalist is to research, document, write, & present the news in an honest, ethical, & unbiased way.” https://t.co/aVwSrnoio2 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) May 27, 2018

Ryan responded to Grisham the following day by pressing her on how the Trump administration “works to discredit the press.”

Thanks April. I specifically referenced the headline that you retweeted w zero context, but ok. Hope you’re having a lovely weekend. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) May 28, 2018

Grisham’s “have a lovely weekend” reply didn’t seem to ensure a ceasefire, however, as Ryan went on about how “not cool” it was for Grisham to go after her.

And that is what I am talking about. Just reading headlines is not the story and you went after me for not knowing what the story was. Not cool! https://t.co/CIcjiYevcQ — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 28, 2018

Ryan excoriated Grisham and a “fake news story” from Fox News for “creating an atmosphere of hate” against her.