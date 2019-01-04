AOC Teases Her Republican Critics By Dancing In Front Of Her New Office

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the freshman congresswoman Republicans love to hate, responded to the newest attempt to smear her by dancing in front of her House office.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

A since-deleted Twitter account unearthed a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college as evidence that she is a “clueless nitwit.” The attempt backfired spectacularly, as most observers found the video at the least, innocuous, and at most, adorable.