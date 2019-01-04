Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 4: Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., arrives for the Senate Republican's policy lunch at the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
livewire

AOC Teases Her Republican Critics By Dancing In Front Of Her New Office

By
January 4, 2019 12:20 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the freshman congresswoman Republicans love to hate, responded to the newest attempt to smear her by dancing in front of her House office.

A since-deleted Twitter account unearthed a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college as evidence that she is a “clueless nitwit.” The attempt backfired spectacularly, as most observers found the video at the least, innocuous, and at most, adorable.

