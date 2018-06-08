Chef And CNN ‘Parts Unknown’ Host Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

Anthony Bourdain, chef and Emmy-winning host of “Parts Unknown” on CNN, died Friday morning at the age of 61, according to a CNN report.

His death has reportedly been ruled a suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a Friday morning statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was reportedly working on a new episode of his show in France when he took his life. Per CNN, his friend Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in his hotel room. He reportedly had hanged himself.

According to CNN, he leaves behind a teenage daughter.