Anita Hill: ‘Public Expects Better From Our Government Than We Got In 1991’

Anita Hill, who testified about allegations of sexual harassment against Clarence Thomas during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 1991, wrote an op-ed in The New York Times on Tuesday, calling on the government to “do better” in its handling of the upcoming testimony of the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault than it did for her in the 1990s.

“That the Senate Judiciary Committee still lacks a protocol for vetting sexual harassment and assault claims that surface during a confirmation hearing suggests that the committee has learned little from the Thomas hearing, much less the more recent #MeToo movement,” Hill wrote in the op-ed.