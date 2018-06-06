Andrew McCabe Is Asking For Immunity To Testify On Clinton Email Probe

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is requesting immunity in exchange for his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, according to a Tuesday CNN report.

In a letter obtained by CNN, McCabe’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich, set out the terms to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), wanting to establish that no information McCabe provided would be used against him in a criminal prosecution.

Per CNN, Grassley has called McCabe to testify next week, though the inspector general’s report has not yet been released. He has reportedly also called former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

In the letter, Bromwich added that if McCabe is not granted immunity, he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not self-incriminate.

After the Justice Department’s IG concluded that McCabe “lacked candor” in his interactions with internal investigators about giving FBI officials permission to talk about an ongoing investigation of the Clinton Foundation in 2016, the IG reportedly referred McCabe to the U.S. Attorney’s office for possible criminal prosecution. McCabe has maintained his innocence.