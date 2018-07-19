An Even Better Deal? Dems Unveil New Midterm Slogan After First One Tanked

House Democrats have tossed their original midterm slogan, “A Better Deal,” in favor of “For The People,” hoping to elicit more inspiration and less mockery, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

Democrats are trying to fine tune their economic-based message to ward off lingering doubts from the 2016 election that the party lacks focus and clear policy positions.

Per Politico, Democrats intend to invoke the phrase in relation to health care and drug costs, higher wages from infrastructure and public works jobs and pillorying the Republican swamp in D.C.

Those issue areas offer Democrats a double-pronged opportunity to make President Donald Trump and his party look bad, and to offer hopeful, future-based solutions.

The quiet rollout of the new slogan—a contrast to the well-publicized introduction of “A Better Deal,” which earned little more than eye-rolls—is also an attempt to showcase authenticity and a genuine attempt to reach out to workers and middle class voters who felt abandoned by the Democrats in 2016.

According to Politico, the new motto will also separate the Democrats from the Republicans who recently announced their midterm slogan: “Better Off Now.”