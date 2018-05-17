Air Force Apologizes For A-10 Tweet Referencing ‘Yanny’ Or ‘Laurel’ Clip

The U.S. Air Force issued an apology Thursday for a tweet “made in poor taste” that praised a mission against Taliban forces while referencing a viral audio clip.

We apologize for the earlier tweet regarding the A-10. It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally. It has since been removed. — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 17, 2018

The now-deleted tweet said that “Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard” the “#Yanny or #Laurel” audio clip than the deafening sound of “#BRRRT” from an A-10 jet.