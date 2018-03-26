Trump: ‘Fake News’ Has ‘Never Been More Voluminous’

The morning after the “60 Minutes” interview with Stormy Daniels aired, in which the porn actress detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, the President tweeted that “fake news” had “never been more voluminous or more inaccurate.”

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

That’s the closest the President has come to touching the scandal, as the usually active-on-Twitter Trump has restrained from commenting publicly on Daniels’ allegations. The White House has firmly denied any of Daniels’ claims and much of the blame has fallen on Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election out of his own pocket. Cohen claims Trump had no knowledge of the arrangement.

Daniels claims she was given the money as a hush payment and was reportedly pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement designed to keep her from talking about the affair.

The highly-anticipated “60 Minutes” interview aired on CBS Sunday evening. Daniels outlined the details of the alleged affair, echoing similar claims she made in 2011 when she gave In Touch Magazine an interview about the relationship.

In the “60 Minutes” interview, she also shared that she had been threatened in 2011 after she gave the In Touch interview.