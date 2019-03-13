Paul Ryan Cleans Up Comment About Trump’s Re-Election Prospects

After saying Monday that “if” the 2020 presidential election “is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) seemingly tried to clean up the mess he’d made on Wednesday.

To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want. We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 13, 2019