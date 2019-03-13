Latest
UK Parliament Set For Brexit Delay Vote After Refusing To Leave EU Without Deal
1 hour ago
Trump Maintains He Hasn’t Thought About Manafort Pardon: It’s Not On My Mind
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Bech, Fla. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Trump Rejects GOP Emergency Declaration Compromise, Setting Up Rebuke
Paul Ryan Cleans Up Comment About Trump’s Re-Election Prospects

By
March 13, 2019 11:17 am

After saying Monday that “if” the 2020 presidential election “is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) seemingly tried to clean up the mess he’d made on Wednesday.

