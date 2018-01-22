Latest
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the daily press briefing at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation into law placing new sanctions on Russia and reducing his ability to lift the sanctions on Moscow.
13 mins ago
White House Says Report That Kelly, Miller Running DACA Talks ‘Ridiculous’
17 mins ago
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Strikes Down GOP-Crafted Congressional Map
on January 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
44 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 2 PM ET
livewire

ACLU: ‘Too Many’ Dems Voted With GOP To Reopen Gov’t Without Fixing DACA

By | January 22, 2018 2:29 pm
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 04: From left, Clarissa Martinez-De-Castro of the National Council of La Raza, Lorella Praeli of United We Dream, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., attend a news conference at the House Triangle, to call on House Republicans to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill, December 4, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday said Democrats who voted in favor of a short-term government funding bill without restoring protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children “betrayed our American values and allowed bigotry and fear to prevail.”

“Enough is enough. We cannot rely on empty promises from those who have already proven to play politics with the lives of Dreamers,” Lorella Praeli, the ACLU’s director of immigration policy and campaigns, said in a statement, referring to immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Praeli said that “too many Democrats” voted with Republicans to reopen the government.

“But too many lives are on the line and too much is at stake to give up on this fight,” she said. “Let it be known — we will be watching, and will make sure voters this November know if their representatives stood for Dreamers or for their deportations.”

More Livewire
View All