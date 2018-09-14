Latest
10 mins ago
BREAKING: Manafort Reaches Plea Deal With Special Counsel Mueller
22 mins ago
Bezos Doesn’t Feel Need To ‘Defend Amazon’ Against Trump, Sticks Up For WaPo
48 mins ago
Mueller Files Superseding Information Ahead Of Manafort Plea Deal Hearing
livewire

4-Star Admiral Retires From Pentagon Board After Writing Searing Op-Ed About Trump

By
September 14, 2018 10:16 am

William McRaven, the retired four-star admiral who led U.S. Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, has resigned from a Pentagon’s technology advisory board after writing a scorching op-ed to President Donald Trump in the Washington Post, according to Defense News.

“Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation,” McRaven wrote in the piece, published in August. “If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken. The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be.”

McRaven’s op-ed was written in reaction to Trump’s stripping of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: