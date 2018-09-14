4-Star Admiral Retires From Pentagon Board After Writing Searing Op-Ed About Trump

William McRaven, the retired four-star admiral who led U.S. Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, has resigned from a Pentagon’s technology advisory board after writing a scorching op-ed to President Donald Trump in the Washington Post, according to Defense News.

“Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation,” McRaven wrote in the piece, published in August. “If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken. The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be.”

McRaven’s op-ed was written in reaction to Trump’s stripping of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.