WH Urges People Who Left NY Recently To Self-Quarantine

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force urged people who have left New York in recent days to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, during a briefing Tuesday evening.

After coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx first brought up the guidance, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged that New York has “suffered terribly” from the outbreak and said that self-isolating for two weeks will be “very important” because the administration doesn’t want that to be “another seeding point” for the rest of the country.

Vice President Mike Pence then explained why the coronavirus task force is particularly focused on New York, saying that the New York metro area made up 60% of new cases in the country.

Trump later agreed that New York is a “hot spot” for the outbreak, but didn’t directly address whether he gave New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a heads up about the White House’s newest guidance for people who recently left New York.

“We’re talking to them about it,” Trump said.