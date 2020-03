WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Seats in the White House press briefing room are marked with warnings to maintain social distancing March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to social distancing, the White House is no...

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Seats in the White House press briefing room are marked with warnings to maintain social distancing March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to social distancing, the White House is now routinely checking the temperatures of people who may be in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence as efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus continue. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS