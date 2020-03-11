LIVEBLOG: When Is The Next Primary Election? March 17

LIVE COVERAGE

When Is The Next Primary Election? March 17

By
|
March 11, 2020
The next Democratic primary elections will take place on March 17 in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

This will be the second round of primaries with just two main frontrunners battling it out for the Democratic nomination: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden. While Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is technically still running for president, she has only received seven of the 1,737 delegates awarded thus far.

Here’s a breakdown of delegates as of March 11.

