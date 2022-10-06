Walker Faces Yet Another Bombshell In Abortion Scandal

Georgia Republican Senate nominee/former NFL player Herschel Walker and a very panicked GOP only had 48 hours to respond to an explosive report that he had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion before the Daily Beast dropped another bombshell last night: The ex-girlfriend is the mother of one of Walker’s children.

The revelation pokes a pretty big hole in Walker’s defense: He’s repeatedly claimed that he doesn’t know the person who came forward with the allegation.

Now Republicans have an even bigger mess on their hands less than five weeks before Election Day that could blow their chances of taking the Senate.

