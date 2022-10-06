LIVE COVERAGE

Walker Faces Yet Another Bombshell In Abortion Scandal

October 6, 2022
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks with the press at a rally in Norcross, Georgia on September 9, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Georgia Republican Senate nominee/former NFL player Herschel Walker and a very panicked GOP only had 48 hours to respond to an explosive report that he had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion before the Daily Beast dropped another bombshell last night: The ex-girlfriend is the mother of one of Walker’s children.

The revelation pokes a pretty big hole in Walker’s defense: He’s repeatedly claimed that he doesn’t know the person who came forward with the allegation.

Now Republicans have an even bigger mess on their hands less than five weeks before Election Day that could blow their chances of taking the Senate.

Follow our live coverage below:

