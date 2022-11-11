Veterans Day Liveblog

Happy Veterans Day! Many of you are out of office right now, but politics never sleep. We’re still waiting for election results in key races from Arizona and Nevada, and lawsuits by and against Trump are still making their way through the legal system.
Today, we’ve got you covered with news on these fronts. Stay tuned.
More Less
Happy Veterans Day! Many of you are out of office right now, but politics never sleep. We’re still waiting for election results in key races from Arizona and Nevada, and lawsuits by and against Trump are still making their way through the legal system.
Today, we’ve got you covered with news on these fronts. Stay tuned.