Trump Hit With $355M In Penalties And Biz Ban In New York Fraud Case

On Friday, New York state Judge Arthur Engoron handed down the verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case. Engoron ordered Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with other officers, to pay more than $360 million. Trump himself is banned from running any corporation in New York for three years; his sons are banned for two.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” Engoron wrote.

New York Attorney General Letitia James got nearly everything she asked for in terms of disgorgement, and secured the business bans, if for shorter durations than she’d sought.

Engoron is also extending the tenure of the Trump Organization’s independent monitor (finding that Trump et al would likely continue to commit fraud “unless judicially restrained”), banned two top executives from being in roles of financial control for life and barred Trump and company from getting loans from financial institutions in New York for three years.

Engoron had already found that Trump and his top executives committed fraud; in Friday’s verdict, he settled on the penalty.

Read the full verdict here.