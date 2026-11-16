Van Hollen Claims Schumer Doesn’t Have All the Votes He Thinks He Does

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) made the rounds on cable TV on Sunday, saying he believes he has “a path to” defeating current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has led Senate Democrats for the past 10 years.

Van Hollen publicly criticized Schumer and his team for trying to change the date of the leadership elections that are scheduled for Dec. 1. Van Hollen said he sees that tactic “as a sign of weakness,” adding that he believes has the support of some of the same senators Schumer claims will vote for him.

House Democrats — who do not have nearly the same level of competition for top leadership positions — are set to hold their elections this Wednesday. House Democrats are expected to back current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). But even if Jeffries ends up dealing with some internal pushback during the elections, it is expected it will not amount to an actual challenge for the Speaker’s gavel in January.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the results of the Alaska Senate race. Democrat Mary Peltola has an 11,000 vote-plus lead over incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). The AP has not yet called this race.

Follow along with us as we navigate the lame-duck session: