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Van Hollen Claims Schumer Doesn’t Have All the Votes He Thinks He Does

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11.16.26 | 9:53 am
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Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) made the rounds on cable TV on Sunday, saying he believes he has “a path to” defeating current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has led Senate Democrats for the past 10 years.

Van Hollen publicly criticized Schumer and his team for trying to change the date of the leadership elections that are scheduled for Dec. 1. Van Hollen said he sees that tactic “as a sign of weakness,” adding that he believes has the support of some of the same senators Schumer claims will vote for him.

House Democrats — who do not have nearly the same level of competition for top leadership positions — are set to hold their elections this Wednesday. House Democrats are expected to back current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). But even if Jeffries ends up dealing with some internal pushback during the elections, it is expected it will not amount to an actual challenge for the Speaker’s gavel in January.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the results of the Alaska Senate race. Democrat Mary Peltola has an 11,000 vote-plus lead over incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). The AP has not yet called this race.

Follow along with us as we navigate the lame-duck session:

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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  1. Fetterman’s career in the Senate is done in two years regardless of what he does. Do if he wants to leave the Democratic party . . . bye girl

    Cat pic:

    image
    image225×225 49 KB

  2. Shows Chuck’s weakness.

    Watch for leaks of Chuck promising to not run in '28 to try and secure the Leader spot… Then we’ll really know Chuck is spooked

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