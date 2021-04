WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 2: National Guard troops arrive along Constitution Avenue as law enforcement responds to a security incident near the U.S. Capitol on April 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locke...

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 2: National Guard troops arrive along Constitution Avenue as law enforcement responds to a security incident near the U.S. Capitol on April 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Hill police officers. A suspect was apprehended. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

