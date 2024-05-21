LIVE COVERAGE

Trump’s Primary Defense Witness Returns To The Stand

May 21, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom alongside his attorney Todd Blanche during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024 in New York City. The prosecution rested their case in Trump's hush money trial after cross examination of Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, wrapped up. Attorney Robert Costello will be back on the stand when the trial resumes, and Judge Juan Merchan says to expect summations next week. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
May 21, 2024

Robert Costello — a Trumpworld attorney, perhaps best known as Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer — retakes the stand this morning. Costello’s testimony has focused on interactions he had with Michael Cohen in 2018 as Cohen considered whether to flip on Trump and his associates. When we left off on Monday, Costello was being cross-examined by the DA’s Office.

What to know

  • The defense told Judge Juan Merchan that it would only have two witnesses. The first was Daniel Sitko, a legal analyst at the law firm of Trump attorney Todd Blanche. Costello is the second.
  • Costello's testimony exploded in spectacular fashion yesterday when his obstinate behavior on the stand annoyed Judge Merchan so much that the judge cleared the courtroom to scold him. Read more about that moment here.
  • This week might be a relatively short one in the trial due to both juror conflicts and the holiday weekend. Judge Merchan wanted to keep closing arguments for both sides together, not separated by a long weekend, and have the jury begin deliberations immediately after. That will all likely begin a week from today.
More Less

