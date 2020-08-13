LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Holds Briefing As He Openly Suggests Efforts To Hamper Mail-In Voting

August 13, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at the White House at 5:30 p.m. ET. During his press conference Wednesday night and in a Fox Business interview Thursday morning, the President admitted that the White House is depriving the U.S. Postal Service of COVID-19 relief funds, which could be used to bolster mail-in voting. Trump’s remarks are a continuation of his ongoing crusade against mail-in voting, which he baselessly claims leads to voter fraud.

Follow along with the TPM staff below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30