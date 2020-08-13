Trump Holds Briefing As He Openly Suggests Efforts To Hamper Mail-In Voting

President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at the White House at 5:30 p.m. ET. During his press conference Wednesday night and in a Fox Business interview Thursday morning, the President admitted that the White House is depriving the U.S. Postal Service of COVID-19 relief funds, which could be used to bolster mail-in voting. Trump’s remarks are a continuation of his ongoing crusade against mail-in voting, which he baselessly claims leads to voter fraud.

Follow along with the TPM staff below: