Fauci Warns Coronavirus ‘Very Well Might’ Return In Cycles

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force held their first briefing since the Senate struck a $2 trillion bipartisan deal in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Trump, who is eager to reopen the U.S. economy as soon as Easter, said he will sign the Senate’s emergency package “immediately” when it passes the House.

“I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for a signature without delay,” Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that Americans who qualify for direct payments under the stimulus bill will get their direct deposits or checks within the next three weeks. Although he was mum on details of the package, Mnuchin added that he expects a vote tonight in the Senate.

Later into the briefing, coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the coronavirus “very well might” become a seasonal cycle.

“It will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we will get a cycle around,” Fauci said.

Fauci explained that the possibility of the coronavirus coming back in “cycles” means that “it emphasizes the need to do what we are doing,” referring to the administration’s efforts in developing a vaccine as quickly as possible so that it will be available “for that next cycle.”

