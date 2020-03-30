LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Shouts Out To CEOs For COVID-19 Efforts While Continuing To Slam Reporters

By
|
March 30, 2020
President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force’s Monday briefing came a day after Trump extended social distancing guidelines past his initial Easter timeline.

During the briefing, Trump shouted out to a number of CEOs whose private companies are manufacturing products aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak. The CEOs that Trump mentioned included those who run Jockey International, My Pillow, Procter and Gamble, and United Technologies Corporation.

“I just want to tell all of you that America is very grateful to you and what you’ve done and the amazing job you’ve done and we thank you very much,” Trump told the CEOs in attendance.

Towards the end of the briefing, Trump continued his spar with reporters by slamming CNN’s Jim Acosta for challenging his remarks earlier this month that the coronavirus outbreak “will go away” and PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor — who was also attacked by the President during yesterday’s briefing — for pointing out how the U.S. is behind other countries in testing per capita.

Trump abruptly ended the press conference after responding to Alcindor’s question.

Scroll down for our full coverage of the briefing below:

