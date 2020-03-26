Trump Says World ‘Will Be Better’ As US Takes Lead In Coronavirus Cases

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Thursday after the Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package.

At the beginning of the briefing, Trump acknowledged that despite the world changing due to the pandemic, it will be “better than ever.”

Trump went on to dump on the press for its “fake news” of a governor saying “we need Tom Brady” to lead the effort to combat the coronavirus. Additionally, the President touted his “terrific meeting” with G20 leaders earlier Thursday before expressing confidence that the Senate coronavirus emergency response bill will pass.

Despite news of unemployment claims in the U.S. hitting a record high of more than 3 million earlier Thursday, Trump continued to express his optimism by saying that his administration will have more information early next week about getting Americans back to work and that the country will experience a “fast turnaround” economically.

Trump’s latest remarks came just as news broke that the U.S. now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases globally, surpassing both China and Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Scroll down for our full coverage of the briefing: