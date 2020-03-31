LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Warns Of 'Very Tough' Two-Week Stretch As WH Projects Over 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

March 31, 2020
President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force gave a sobering assessment regarding the potential death toll from COVID-19 cases.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks,” Trump said.

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx projected that even if federal guidelines on social distancing are maintained, there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci then emphasized the importance of being prepared for that “sobering” number and that the administration will “do everything we can to get it significantly below that.”

See our full coverage of the briefing below:

