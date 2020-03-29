WATCH LIVE: WH Holds Briefing After Trump Backs Away From NY Tri-State Quarantine

President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Trump is likely to address why he backed away from his idea to quarantine the New York tri-state area to contain its surge of coronavirus cases.

In the hours leading up to his scheduled press conference, Trump ripped into the media while touting the ratings of his coronavirus press conferences in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon.

The Lamestream Media wants us to fail. That will NEVER happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

…On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

…The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Trump is also likely to discuss the 2,900 hospital beds built into the Javits Center in New York City.